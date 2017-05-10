Ten energy companies from nine nations have joined forces to provide $2.5 million support for the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a global non-profit organization focused on accelerating blockchain technology across the energy sector.

Centrica plc, Elia, Engie, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sempra Energy, SP Group, Statoil ASA, Stedin, TWL (Technical Works Ludwigshafen AG), and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) have joined forces to support EWF, a non-profit organization whose mission is to step up the commercial deployment of blockchain technology in the energy sector.

This support provides EWF, a partnership between the Rocky Mountain Institute, an independent, U.S.-based nonprofit organization focused on driving the efficient and restorative use of resources, and Grid Singularity, a blockchain technology developer specializing in energy sector applications, with the first round of funding, which amounts to $2.5 million.

The technology behind Bitcoin has the potential to play a game-changing role by allowing millions of energy devices (such as HVAC systems, water heaters, electric vehicles, batteries, solar PV installations) to transact with each other at the distribution edge, while supporting utilities and grid operators to integrate renewable energy capacity at a much lower cost. Blockchain reduces transaction costs by keeping a single logical copy of transaction records, and can be used to reduce the cost of utility bills or the need for working capital in wholesale market gas or electricity ...

