The government of the West African country has signed an implementation agreement for a 6 MW solar project in Freetown. The country's first MW-sized PV plant is being built with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

Sierra Leone's Ministry of Energy has signed an implementation agreement with Infinity -E Consortium for the construction of a 6 MW solar power plant in Freetown, the country's capital and largest city.

The $12.6 million project is being financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) with $9 million, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...