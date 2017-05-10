System Impact: GCF
Product Impact: Nordic Fixed Income Products
What you need to know:
As announced earlier Nasdaq Copenhagen will launch a new Issuing Auction Market to be used for auctions with standard settlement period (T+2) only.
Previous related notice:2017-05-08
Market Identification - Production:
Name: CPH Standard Settlement Auctions
Source-ID: 187
GCF-ID: 800
Where can I find additional information?
For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.
