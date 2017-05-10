System Impact: GCF



Product Impact: Nordic Fixed Income Products



What you need to know:



As announced earlier Nasdaq Copenhagen will launch a new Issuing Auction Market to be used for auctions with standard settlement period (T+2) only.



Previous related notice:2017-05-08



Market Identification - Production:



Name: CPH Standard Settlement Auctions



Source-ID: 187



GCF-ID: 800



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.