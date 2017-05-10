Global Cryogenic Fuels Market 2017-2021: New Trend is the Development of the Rapid Surface Chilling Process for the Poultry Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cryogenic Fuels Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cryogenic fuels market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cryogenic fuels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing LNG bunkering fuel market. The demand for LNG, a marine fuel, is increasing significantly. Being odorless, non-toxic, and non-corrosive, it is used to reduce GHG emissions. It also evaporates quickly when exposed to air, leaving no residue behind. While oil-based fuel still serve as the main fuel type for vessels, the number of ships that are using LNG as a fuel is also increasing fast.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in food safety concerns. Cryogenic nitrogen is beneficial in the food processing industry as it is used for applications such as freezing meat, poultry, fruits, seafood, vegetables, pasta, baked products, dairy goods, and prepared meals. The advantage of cryogenic low-temperature freezing is that it reduces weight when compared with traditional mechanical freezing apart from preserving the quality. Another advantage of nitrogen is that it is environment friendly. As nitrogen has an extremely low temperature, the cryogenic system can freeze food immediately when compared with the traditional refrigeration systems that take hours.



Key vendors



Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

AIR WATER

Messer Group

Praxair Technology

Other prominent vendors



Advanced Gas Technologies

Asia Technical Gas

Gulf Cryo

Maine Oxy

Matheson Tri-Gas

Norco

SOL Group

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfvj6g/global_cryogenic

