

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England is likely to look through temporary spike in inflation and maintain its record low interest rate until mid-2019, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation was projected to peak at 3.4 percent at the end of 2017 before gradually returning back towards the BoE's 2 percent target.



The economy was forecast to expand 1.7 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2018. These projected below trend growth rates were unchanged from the last Review.



Simon Kirby, Head of Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting at NIESR, said 'GDP growth over the next couple of years will be subdued, growing at less than the economy's long-run potential rate of 2 per cent per annum, but households will feel the pinch from rising consumer price inflation.'



The NIESR said the labor market continues to be robust, with an unemployment rate of 4.7 percent and the working age population employment rate reaching a record high of 74.6 percent in the three months to February.



Despite the strong performance of the labor market, real wage growth remains subdued, perhaps indicating that some slack remains, the think tank said.



