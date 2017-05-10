Global Sulphuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sulphuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

Global sulphuric acid market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.27% during 2016-2025, on account of rising use of sulphuric acid as an intermediate as well as a raw material for chemical manufacturing.

While, merchant sulphuric acid is available for sale in the market for consumers, who depend on acid produced as a by-product. Global sulphuric acid market witnessed growth over the past few years, owing to increasing production of phosphate fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP), monoammonium phosphate (MAP), triple superphosphate (TSP), single superphosphate (SSP). Moreover, increasing construction of new sulphur burners in countries such as Cuba, Morocco, Namibia, Turkey, etc., is further anticipated to address growing demand for sulphuric acid in fertilizer production and metal processing industries in the coming years.

Moreover, fertilizers application segment dominated global sulphuric acid across in 2015 and the segment is projected to continue dominating the market through 2025, owing to expanding phosphate fertilizer production capacities to address the increasing demand for food. Moreover, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for sulphuric acid in 2015, and the region is anticipated to continue dominate the market through 2025, on account of high demand from countries such as China and India.



Global Sulphuric Acid Market report elaborates following aspects related to global sulphuric acid market:



Global Sulphuric Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Manufacturing Process (Sulphur Combustion, Smelting and Pyrite), By Application (Fertilizer, Chemical Synthesis, Metal Processing, Fiber and Others), By Region ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe and South America )

, , and , and ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Consumption of Sulphur for Manufacturing Sulphuric Acid

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

New Sulphur Burners to Change European Trade Flows

Asia-Pacific Sulphuric Acid Market in Recovery Phase

China - From Net Importer to Net Exporter

- From Net Importer to Net Exporter Rising Demand for Metal Leaching

Production of Sulphuric Acid from SO2 Emission

Spray Technology to Optimize Sulphur Burning

