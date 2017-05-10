PGi Launches New Offerings for Enterprises to Maximize Microsoft Skype for Business Investments

New Offering Includes PGi's Global Voice Network, CustomInvite, Global Customer Care and Modality Systems Strategic Consulting

ATLANTA, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration solutions launched new product and service offerings for IT teams trying to maximize Microsoft Skype for Business investments and drive enterprise productivity.

What is in the New Skype for Business Offering?

PGi has taken its 25 years of experience as a pure-play collaboration provider and worked with IT teams to design capabilities that maximize Skype for Business investments and drive enterprise efficiencies, including the following focus areas:

Simple, mobile and global conference calling

PGi's conference calling is integrated into the Skype for Business experience so audio conferencing works every time, everywhere. With more than 160 international dial-in numbers and nearly half a million users depending on PGi's Skype for Business audio integration to power their meetings each day, call quality is the same around the world.



Easy Outlook meeting invitations via CustomInvite allow an enterprise to personalize the Skype for Business meeting experience with custom templates, which provide a consistent brand image across the organization.

allow an enterprise to personalize the Skype for Business meeting experience with custom templates, which provide a consistent brand image across the organization.

Using PGi's Agenday' app, digital workers have a convenient, secure way to one-click connect to any conference call while on their mobile device - forget about memorizing numbers or finding passcodes.

digital workers have a convenient, secure way to one-click connect to any conference call while on their mobile device - forget about memorizing numbers or finding passcodes. Implementation services that include enhanced Skype for Business implementation and adoption processes that drive better activation rates so you can show a better return on the Skype for Business investment. Customers that leveraged PGi's implementation services saw up to 80 percent activation rates of new collaboration tools.

that include enhanced Skype for Business implementation and adoption processes that drive better activation rates so you can show a better return on the Skype for Business investment. Customers that leveraged PGi's implementation services saw up to 80 percent activation rates of new collaboration tools. Global help and support that is available in-product and around the clock so IT teams don't have to take on the burden of troubleshooting or supporting end-user questions around Skype for Business.

that is available in-product and around the clock so IT teams don't have to take on the burden of troubleshooting or supporting end-user questions around Skype for Business. Consulting services and strategic planning via PGi's Modality Systems subsidiary provides IT leaders with a trusted advisor to help navigate the complexities of a Skype for Business transition or Microsoft Office 365 deployment.

Why it Matters to the Enterprise?

When collaboration software and services don't work, productivity grinds to a halt. Companies of all sizes that are deploying Skype for Business options may struggle with various issues around quality, deployment, provisioning, poor adoption and/or lack of support. PGi's global service delivery, 24/7 support and dedicated account management teams, ensure that customers feel confident that PGi is just a click or call away.

Key Quotes

"Our customers look to PGi as the trusted advisor on all things collaboration. As a long-standing leader in the space, PGi has a broad and deep portfolio of collaboration software and services. Our goal is to continue providing services and support that not only propel productivity from our own solutions, but also leverage our global customer care teams to troubleshoot other collaboration investments." John Stone, EVP and managing director, PGi International.

What Else do You Need to Know?

PGi will be unveiling these new offerings at the UC Expo, May 17-18 in London. Stop by Stand E107 or visit here to learn more.

All trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. "‚ PGi

PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 50,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us atpgi.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Reed

PGi, Senior Manager, Public Relations & Social Media

E kayla.reed@pgi.com | P +1 404.234.9487

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470502/PGi_Logo.jpg