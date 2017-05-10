Bone Cement Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.67% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global bone cement market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement. With growing infection-related risks, vendors and researchers have been focusing on developing antibiotic-loaded bone cement. This is expected to drive the adoption rates of bone cement mixing devices. For instance, the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement for the treatment of complex musculoskeletal infections is established.

According to the bone cement market report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders. There has been a significant increase in the number of orthopedic disorders across the world in the last decade. Limited physical activity and poor eating habits can negatively influence the body's homeostasis. Homeostat failure intensifies with age, making most people aged 60 years and above susceptible to orthopedic diseases such as arthritis and spinal deformity. Osteoarthritis in people of this age group can affect the joints and put stress on the knees, hips, and lower spine. Sophisticated treatment options and improved standards of healthcare have increased life expectancy, resulting in a further rise in the population of this age group.

The following companies as the key players in the global bone cement market: DJO Global, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and TEKNIMED. Other prominent vendors in the market are: aap Implantate, Aegis Spine, Alphatec Spine, Becton Dickinson, BMKOREA, Cook Medical, DePuy Synthes, Elite Surgical, Evolutis, Exactech, G-21, Kyungwon Medical, Medacta Companies, Olympus, Osseon, SOMATEX Medical Technologies, Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale, TECRES, Thiebaud, and VEXIM.



Global Bone Cement Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bone cement market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of bone cements.

