Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size Worth $2.39 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldistributed fiber optic sensor marketsize is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Distributed fiber optic sensors are used in a wide range of application sectors such as oil & gas, infrastructure development, civil engineering, and power & utility.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The demand from the civil engineering vertical and the increasing growth opportunities in the oil & gas sector are driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Optical inspection equipment manufacturers are concentrating on ensuring DFOS sensors' capability of working in a challenging environment. Associated innovation arenas are infrastructure, architecture, and assessment capability.

Numerous challenges and the consistencies and technological complexities that incur in optical inspection process are restricting the market growth. The auxiliary encounters of a DFOS equipment include repairs, reliability challenges, and rework problems. New product developers and visionaries aim to dominate the technology segment by providing exclusive technology offerings and value differentiation.

The growing penetration of the fiber optics technology is encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to invest in research & development for introducing better products. They are optimizing their production processes and regulating efficiencies & prices to curb all other alternatives of the fiber optics technology. As the production & installation processes of DFOS products are reasonably costly, researchers are focusing on developing dependable and competitively priced optic inspection products.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor/Sensing (DFOS) Market Analysis By Application (Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing), By Technology, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-sensing-dfos-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The temperature sensing application segment dominated the market (in terms of market size) in 2015. Temperature sensors find solicitations in the oil & gas and civil engineering segments.

North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share (in terms of revenue) in 2015

dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share (in terms of revenue) in 2015 The growing demand for DFOS equipment can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for efficient and optimized processes, across enterprises and manufacturing sectors

The key industry participants include Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan ), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), and QinetiQ Group plc (U.K.).

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-semiconductor-packaging-market

Antenna Transducer And Radome Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antenna-transducer-radome-market

Palm Vein Biometrics Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/palm-vein-biometrics-market

Explosive Trace Detection Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/explosive-trace-detection-market

Grand View Research has segmented the distributed fiber optic sensors market based on applications, technologies, verticals, and regions:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Temperature Sensing Acoustic/Vibration Sensing Other

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Rayleigh Effect Brillouin Scattering Raman Effect Interferometric Bragg Grating

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Oil and Gas Power and Utility Safety and Security Industrial Civil Engineering

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil The Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/semiconductors-and-electronics

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com