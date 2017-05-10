

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as the dollar snapped a two-day rally in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. Tensions surrounding North Korea also triggered some profit taking after recent gains.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 395.04 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.



The German DAX was marginally lower and France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent despite a stronger pound.



French utility EDF fell marginally after reporting a slide in first-quarter sales.



HeidelbergCement fell 2.5 percent after reporting a first-quarter loss.



Roche Holding fell over 2 percent after its Tecentriq immuno-oncology drug failed in a late-stage clinical trial.



Insurer AXA rose half a percent on saying it plans to list part of U.S. operations in New York.



Dutch financial services company ING Groep rallied 2 percent after its first-quarter net profit topped estimates.



British life and health insurer Aviva rose about 1 percent after announcing the sale of its shareholdings in Spanish life insurance and pension joint ventures.



Barratt Developments soared 4 percent. The U.K. housebuilder said it expects pre-tax profit for the full year 2017 to be at the top end of current analyst estimates.



On a light day on the economic front, data published by the statistical office Insee showed that France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in March.



Industrial production grew 2 percent from February, when it declined 1.7 percent. Output was forecast to climb 1 percent.



Another report showed that France's trade deficit declined more-than-expected in March, as exports rose faster than imports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX