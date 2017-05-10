Coriant Groove™ Open Networking Solution Demonstrates Ability to Increase Capacity More Than 10-Fold without the Need for New Fiber Investment

Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical networking and DCI solutions, today announced successful completion of a network trial featuring disaggregated 100G, 150G, and 200G transmission over live fiber optic links in Telefónica Germany's existing 10G DWDM dispersion compensated network. Conducted earlier this year using the industry-leading Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, the trial demonstrated the ability to cost-efficiently maximize deployed optical infrastructure using best-in-class disaggregated optical transmission and open networking capabilities.

"The challenge of managing ever-increasing demand for network capacity without incurring escalating operating expenses requires innovative approaches to high-speed optical transmission," said Michael Haeberle, Director of Transport Fixed Access, Telefónica Germany. "We were very pleased with the performance of the Groove muxponder solution throughout the multiple test cases performed as part of this trial. Groove's compact 1RU form factor, power efficiency, and ease-of-use were particularly valuable in helping us successfully achieve our trial objectives."

The alien wavelength trial was implemented across three different live links in Telefónica's existing 10G DWDM transmission network, spanning distances of 1,070km, 630km, and 290km and connecting major network sites including Düsseldorf and Frankfurt. While interoperating with Telefónica's existing 10G optical line system, the Coriant Groove solution successfully demonstrated disaggregated 100G transport across all three links, 150G across the 630km and 290km links, and 200G across the 290km link.

In mid-year 2017, Telefónica Germany and Coriant will conduct additional alien wavelength testing with the disaggregated Coriant Groove™ G30 muxponder solution across Telefónica's 100G national backbone network.

"We look forward to further collaborating with Telefónica Germany as they enhance the capabilities of their optical transport infrastructure to deliver a best-in-class broadband experience," said Joerg Jannsen, Telefónica Germany Executive Account Manager, Coriant.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of SDN-enabled, edge-to-core packet optical networking and DCI solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005059/en/

Contacts:

Coriant

Scott Larson, +1.978.250.3433

scott.larson@coriant.com