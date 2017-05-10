

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit decreased in March from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit dropped to EUR 3.0 billion in March from EUR 3.5 billion in February.



The goods trade deficit narrowed to EUR 3.7 billion in March from EUR 4.5 billion in the prior month.



At the same time, the services trade remained balanced in March against a surplus of EUR 0.4 billion in February.



The financial account balance turned to a deficit of EUR 0.3 billion in March from a surplus of EUR 0.6 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, the deficit on financial account widened to EUR 21.3 billion from EUR 17.9 billion.



Within the financial account, net direct investment was outflows of 2.2 billion, under the combined effect of an increase in French investments abroad And less foreign investment in France, the bank said.



