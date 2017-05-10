Global Cement Additives Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cement additives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cement additives market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovations in cement. Advances in technologies have led to improvements in the production volumes of cement manufacturers. However, the higher production volumes have also increased air pollution across the globe. The primary reason for air pollution in the cement business includes excavation activities, conveyer belts, crushing mills, and kiln emissions.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for plasticizers. Sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde, polycarboxylic acids, sulfonated melamine formaldehyde, lignosulfonates, and others are some of the widely used plasticizers in cement. These are added to concrete to reduce the water content to achieve a certain degree of workability.



With the increase in paste quality, the concrete mixture acquires higher compressive and flexural strength, increased resistance to weathering, lowers volume change from drying, reduces permeability, improves the bond between concrete and reinforcement and wetting, reduces shrinkage cracking tendencies, and other related properties.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in construction costs and lack of skilled workforce. The construction industry uses materials such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, concrete, bricks, aggregates, and others. The cost of cement accounts for about 1%-15%, the cost of steel accounts for 8%-10% and other materials account for 25%-30% of the total cost incurred for construction. The availability of these materials creates a cycle of variable pricing wherein the increase in the prices of one building material increases the total cost of construction, thereby increasing the overall construction costs.



Key vendors



BASF

Sika

The Dow Chemical Company

USG corporation

W.R. Grace

Other prominent vendors



AkzoNobel

Bekaert

China National Bluestar

Halliburton

Kao Corporation

LANXESS

OMNOVA Solutions

Schlumberger

Stoncor

TITAN Group



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographic segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



