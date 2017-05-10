

10 May 2017



NOVAE GROUP PLC



RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The Annual General Meeting of Novae Group plc was held on 10 May 2017 at 10.00 a.m.



All of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands with resolutions 1 to 17 being passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 18 to 20 being passed as special resolutions. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R a copy of the resolutions passed at the meeting (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) will be forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.



The proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below:



+------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Resolution |For |Discretion|% For +|Against|% |Votes | | | | | |Discretion| |Against|Withheld| +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | 1. |Annual Report|48,421,941| 7,909| 100| 0| 0| 38,543| | |& Accounts | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Directors' | | | | | | | | 2. |Remuneration |47,866,027| 7,151| 99.4|287,700| 0.6| 307,515| | |Policy | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Directors' | | | | | | | | 3. |Remuneration |48,163,048| 6,740| 99.41|284,627| 0.59| 13,978| | |Report | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Approval of | | | | | | | | 4. |final |48,460,741| 7,242| 100| 410| 0| 0| | |dividend | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To elect R | | | | | | | | 5. |Patel as a |48,447,628| 7,915| 99.98| 11,855| 0.02| 995| | |director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To elect SP | | | | | | | | 6. |Burns as a |48,454,834| 8,116| 99.99| 2,448| 0.01| 2,995| | |director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | 7. |To re-elect |48,457,560| 7,498| 100| 2,340| 0| 995| | |LP Adams | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | | 8. |LJ Dowley as |48,200,483| 7,498| 99.46|259,417| 0.54| 995| | |a director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | | 9. |MK Fosh as a |48,443,595| 7,498| 99.97| 16,305| 0.03| 995| | |director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | | 10. |JP Hastings- |48,147,438| 7,498| 99.36|312,462| 0.64| 995| | |Bass as a | | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | | 11. |MC Phibbs as |48,440,989| 7,498| 99.96| 18,911| 0.04| 995| | |a director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To elect DA | | | | | | | | 12. |Torrance as a|48,455,560| 7,498| 99.99| 4,340| 0.01| 995| | |director | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | 13. |Appoint |48,159,856| 7,882| 99.99| 2,983| 0.01| 297,672| | |Auditors | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | 14. |Auditors' |48,428,928| 34,507| 100| 1,917| 0| 3,041| | |remuneration | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Rules of the | | | | | | | | |2017 Novae | | | | | | | | 15. |Group plc |47,790,345| 7,698| 98.63|665,226| 1.37| 5,124| | |Long Terms | | | | | | | | |Incentive | | | | | | | | |Plan | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Increase | | | | | | | | 16. |aggregate |48,396,925| 6,451| 99.88| 59,757| 0.12| 5,291| | |directors' | | | | | | | | |fees | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Allotment of | | | | | | | | 17. |shares under |48,391,391| 7,698| 99.87| 63,965| 0.13| 5,339| | |s551 CA 2006 | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |To disapply | | | | | | | | 18. |pre-emption |48,437,238| 7,762| 99.96| 17,498| 0.04| 5,895| | |rights (*) | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Market | | | | | | | | 19. |purchases of |48,125,497| 6,940| 99.36|308,534| 0.64| 27,422| | |own shares | | | | | | | | |(*) | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+ | |Notice for | | | | | | | | 20. |general |47,979,776| 7,498| 99.03|470,609| 0.97| 10,510| | |meetings (*) | | | | | | | +------+-------------+----------+----------+----------+-------+-------+--------+



(*) Special Resolution



As at 10 May 2017 there were 64,425,640 Ordinary shares of £1.125 each in issue.



Enquiries:



Alex Moon - Novae Group plc 020 7050 9000



LEI: 2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32



