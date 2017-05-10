Behind the Wheel: Remanufacturing

As a global manufacturer of industrial goods, CNH Industrial is committed to the efficient and sustainable lifecycle of a wide range of products from agricultural and construction machinery to commercial vehicles and powertrains. Each of the parts that go into creating these machines tells a story. The latest episode of Behind the Wheel looks at how the Company's Remanufacturing operations provide an alternative solution to replacing parts which is both ecologically sustainable and cost effective. Watch the episode online: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The top performance of a machine can only be achieved thanks to the sum of its parts. With 12 global brands specializing in a wide array of industrial equipment, CNH Industrial operates a world-class Parts & Service division capable of backing up the different product ranges in 180 markets. Remanufacturing is an important element of this division, one which encourages resource productivity and reduces waste.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495622/CNH_Industrial_Reman.jpg

The latest online episode of CNH Industrial's Behind the Wheel takes a closer look at Remanufacturing, explaining why it is an important, sustainable and competitive proposition for customers across various industrial sectors from agriculture and construction to transport.

Remanufacturing is an alternative solution to replacing old parts with new for equipment and promotes the lower total cost of ownership over the lifecycle of equipment. The process involves disassembling a part down to its core component level, thoroughly cleaning it, replacing components, machining if required, reassembling, and testing it to its Original Equipment Manufacturer specifications.

CNH Industrial's comprehensive process ensures that its Remanufactured parts precisely meet a new part's performance. The process lessens the impact on the environment by remanufacturing parts which already exist as opposed to using new raw materials, thus eliminating the need for mining, smelting, and casting.

