Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 09-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 430.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 438.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 425.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 433.30p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---