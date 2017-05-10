

For Immediate Release 10 May 2017



Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2017



St Peter Port Capital Limited (the 'Company' or 'St Peter Port'), the AIM quoted investment company whose aim is to generate value by investing predominantly in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering ('IPO') or other exit event, announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2017. Highlights



* Investments in 12 companies* at year end valued at £16.5 million



* NAV of 29.56p per share at 31 March 2017, down 21 per cent. on the year and 20 per cent. since 30 September 2016



* £218,000 realised during the financial year



* At 31 March 2017, £66.2 million realised since inception



* £2.5 million in cash and a liquid, listed floating rate note as at 5 May 2017



* excluding companies entirely written down



Lynn Bruce, Chairman of St Peter Port, said:



'It continues to be a challenging environment for our portfolio companies, and most require significant funding to progress to the next stage of their development. Nevertheless, we believe that our portfolio of investments now offer potential for capital gain from the values at which they are currently being held. However the timing of any such realisation remains outside our control and we believe that any attempt to rush a realisation may be prejudicial to value.'



Introduction



I report on the year ended 31 March 2017.



Background



Stronger commodity markets in the second half of the financial year created a better backdrop for the funding of our resource companies but do not give them any direct benefits, as they are pre-production.



We have made further write-downs to the holding value of a number of our portfolio companies, further details of which are disclosed below.



Realisation and Investments



During the financial year, St Peter Port Capital Limited (the 'Company' or 'St Peter Port') realised investments generating £218,000, disposing of the last of the publicly traded holdings. No further realisations have been made since the year end.



The Company made no new investments during the year.



Financial Results



The balance sheet shows investments (excluding the floating rate note) of £16.5 million, consisting of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of £16.5 million. Net assets were £19.0 million, giving a net asset value of 29.56p per share. Net assets have decreased by 20 per cent. since the interim results as at 30 September 2016. The changes result primarily from write downs to valuations discussed in the Investment Manager's Report.



At the balance sheet date, the Company held £2.5 million in cash and a liquid, listed floating rate note. As at the close on 5 May 2017, the Company held £2.5 million in cash and a liquid, listed floating rate note.



Board Change



On 12 January 2017, Peter Griffin retired as a director of the board. Peter had been a director since 2007 and we would like to thank him for his valued contribution throughout. On the same day, the Company announced that Russel Michel joined the board as a non-executive director. Russel is chairman of Stenham Asset Management, Inc. and Stenham Management Services (CI) Limited and is a Chartered Accountant.



Dividends



It remains the Board's policy that, in respect of each future period of six months and subject to the requirements of Guernsey Law regarding solvency, it will pay out in cash 50 per cent. of the net gains from all realisations made. There were no net gains on realisations during the year. Nevertheless, the directors propose that a dividend of 0.75p per ordinary share of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') be paid in respect of the year to 31 March 2017. The dividend will be paid on 13 June 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register as at 19 May 2017 (the 'Record Date'). The corresponding ex- dividend date will be 18 May 2017.



Outlook



I have previously reported to you that the bulk of St Peter Port's value resided in its five most valuable holdings. During the period since the Company reported its interim results, there has been little material progress made by any of these. Unfortunately, one of them, Seven Energy, has recently announced that it is discussing a capital restructuring with its creditors and we have therefore decided to write off this position.



On 3 October 2016, St Peter Port announced that it was commencing a review of strategic options open to the Company to maximise value for shareholders, including a potential sale of the Company, individual holdings owned by the Company or collections of sector-related holdings (the 'Strategic Review'). The Company initiated the Strategic Review under the framework or a 'formal sale process' in accordance with Note 2 on Rule 2.6 of the City Code on Takeover and Mergers and as such the Company was placed in an offer period (the 'Offer Period').



The Company remains in an Offer Period and is actively looking to sell its portfolio interests on an individual basis as well as pursuing discussions relating to the possible sale of the Company in its entirety in line with the Strategic Review. We believe that there is a risk that parties interested in acquiring assets or making an offer for the Company will be emboldened to make low bids the closer the Company comes to the end of its life.



The Company has therefore decided to offer shareholders two options: either continuing the life of the Company on a one year rolling mandate, which we believe will put the Company in the best position to realise capital gains from its portfolio (while having sufficient cash reserves to settle its liabilities and meet anticipated operating costs for at least the next twelve months), or to commence the twenty-four month liquidation process when the current five year extension ends on 17 June 2017. A circular will be issued to shareholders at the same time as published accounts are posted to shareholders, describing this proposal in more detail.



L Bruce



Lynn Bruce Chairman 9 May 2017



Investment Manager's Report



The portfolio of St Peter Port Capital Limited (the 'Company' or St Peter Port') is diversified across a range of sectors. It holds investments in technology (3D TV and bio-technology), resources (oil and gas) and minerals (including copper, nickel, uranium and coal). It also has soft commodity companies, including a farmland owner in Uruguay, a timber plantation in Mozambique and a potash mine development in Brazil. The size of each holding as a percentage of each portfolio company's share capital is small and usually less than 2 per cent.



Nearly all of the portfolio companies have their main activity outside of the UK and a significant proportion were sourced from brokers whose main business is outside the UK. The Company has now disposed of all its listed holdings with realisable value.



The following table shows the breakdown by sector of the investments as at 31 March 2017:



Investments by Sector as at 31 March 2017



Sector Number Cost Book Value £m Percentage (of book value) £m



Mining 5 12.3 1.0 6.1



Ag./ Forestry 3 4.5 7.5 45.4



Oil and Gas 1 18 4.6 27.9



Tech 2 1.7 3.4 20.6



Other 1 1.2 0 0



Total 12 21.5 16.5 100.0



Investments



During the year ended 31 March 2017 the Company made no additional equity investments.



Realisations



During the year, the Company sold down the balance of its listed company positions (excluding the floating rate note), generating net proceeds of £218,000.



Portfolio - Detail



The following is a list of the Company's current investments (excluding those of nil value).



Company Investment Business



(initial terms)



African Timber and Farming £1.15 million for Timber plantations in ordinary shares. Mozambique.



Brazil Potash US$2.5 million Potash exploration and subscription for ordinary development on licenses shares. Further US$1.5 covering 22.5 million million subscription for hectares in the Amazon ordinary shares. Potash Basin. US$937,000 to exercise warrants.



Buried Hill US$850,000 subscription Oil and gas exploration for ordinary shares. company focused on the Further US$2.7 million Caspian Sea. acquisition of ordinary shares.



Celadon Mining £3.7 million subscription A company which has for ordinary shares in acquired and permitted two tranches. Further major coal assets in £660,000 purchased from a China. Now in the process distressed seller. of selling mine-ready projects.



Global Atomic CAN$2 million Uranium exploration and subscription for ordinary development company which shares. has discovered a high- grade uranium deposit in Niger.



iQur £0.5 million initial Medical research company subscription for ordinary that is developing a novel shares. Further £51,000 vaccine platform. in convertible loan notes. Further £140,000 for additional ordinary shares.



MLog (previously Manabi US$2 million for ordinary Brazilian iron ore company Minerals) shares. with road/rail and port developments. From November 2015, also support vessels to Oil and Gas industry.



Mediatainment US$2 million subscription Mediatainment is the for ordinary shares. holding company for an investment in Stream TV. Stream TV has developed a solution to provide 3D TV without glasses in very high (4K) resolution.



MinCore CAN$2.34 million A company with a large subscription for ordinary copper/molybdenum deposit in shares in two tranches. Mexico.



Nusantara Energy £3.15 million subscription Indonesian coal and for shares and warrants, in infrastructure developer. several tranches.



Red Flat Nickel US$4.2 million investment in The Company has claims over two loan notes. nickel laterite deposits in Oregon. The loan partly funded exploration on the two fully owned tenements. Following the loan reaching its term in 2011, the Company acquired the majority equity interest.



Union Agriculture US$2 million subscription Uruguayan farming company which for ordinary shares. Further is now the largest owner of US$1 million subscription agricultural land in Uruguay. for ordinary shares.



St Peter Port also held securities in Rock Well Petroleum, Bio-thermal Technologies, Develica Asia Pacific, Continental Petroleum, Royal Coal, Puma Hotels, Dominion Minerals, TMO Renewables, First Iron, Gourmet Express, Mongolian Minerals, Pan African Uranium, China Molybdenum, East Siberian Plc, Cuprum Resources, Caracara Silver, Astrakhan Oil, International Goldfields, Enhanced Oil, Union Minerals, Seven Energy and Kerogen Shale (formerly Jordan Energy and Mining Limited). These investments are carried at nil or negligible amounts.



Top Four Investments as at 31 March 2017



The following table lists SPPC's top four investments by value as at 31 March 2017 representing 90.6 per cent. by value of the portfolio. Where SPPC holds more than one instrument in a company, the holdings have been aggregated.



Gain/ Company Cost Valuation (Loss)[1] Status



£ 000's £000's £ 000's



Brazil Potash Corp 2,336 5,874 3,538 Unquoted



Buried Hill Energy (Cyprus) Plc 1,749 4,634 2,885 Unquoted



Mediatainment 1,015 3,024 2,009 Unquoted



Union Agriculture 1,878 1,460 (418) Unquoted



--------- -------- ----------- Total 6,978 14,992 8,014 --------- -------- -----------



Other Developments



Brazil Potash



Brazil Potash ('BP') has obtained its Preliminary Licence and also completed its Bankable Feasibility Study. The company is now working towards obtaining the Installation Licence which will allow it to initiate construction of the mine. Although the Preliminary License was granted over a year ago, it has been placed on hold for six months to allow for further consultation with one local indigenous community.



The environment for potash development projects in general and this project in particular has not been favourable these last few years. This was due to the political and economic instability in Brazil coupled with the very low potash price, which hit a 10 year low during 2016. However, prices are now some 17 per cent. above last year's lows and the company believes that the political and economic situation in Brazil has stabilised significantly.



BP continues to seek working capital to allow it to work on and obtain the Installation License, and our understanding is that the current fund-raising round it is conducting will be priced at a premium per share to where St Peter Port holds its shares. We continue to believe that this project has tremendous potential but, as previously flagged, it will require an enormous amount of capital to build and it will likely take some time before BP can deliver a return to its shareholders.



Buried Hill



Buried Hill ('BH') has a Production Sharing Agreement with the government of Turkmenistan in relation to one of the largest oil blocks under the Caspian Sea. However, the block lies beneath a disputed border between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and all operational activities at the site ceased several years ago, pending a commercial resolution between the two countries.



The project is fully funded by BH's co-venturer (an international oil major) and we maintain every confidence in the company's leadership and strong team. It is frustrating that issues beyond BH's control continue to inhibit progress but we believe that the project still has long term value and the potential for significant upside. The position is held by St Peter Port at the same value BH applies in relation to itself for the purpose of valuing option grants.



Mediatainment



St Peter Port owns 6 per cent. of the issued share capital of Mediatainment, Inc., a company which owns approximately 27 per cent. of Stream TV Networks, Inc. ('STV'). STV is the owner of a technology which powers 3D TV without glasses. STV's solution is to insert a proprietary printed circuit board mounting a programmed chip into the panels of TV and display screens made by a wide variety of manufacturers. Devices which could use the technology currently range in size from tablets and games machines to 65 inch screens.



Although STV appears to continue to impress the industry with its product, it has yet to secure sufficient funding to complete its progress to the mass manufacturing stage.



Union Agriculture



Union Agriculture ('UAG') is a diversified agribusiness firm that owns some 108,000 hectares of farmland in Uruguay. It also has trading and logistics operations through its subsidiary, Granosur Holding Limited, which owns 5 silo plants in Uruguay, a fleet of transportation vehicles and has a 50 per cent. interest in a further silo as well as a 37 per cent. interest in a Uruguayan rice producer, processor and exporter.



During the summer of 2015, UAG started to file documents in connection with a proposed flotation on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV'). This came about after lobbying by a number of UAG's shareholders, including St Peter Port. The listing process was delayed pending the sale by UAG of land to reduce overall gearing in the company, which remains relatively high. Nevertheless, UAG did receive conditional consent for a listing on the TSXV earlier this year. Shortly afterwards, UAG asked shareholders to re-confirm whether or not they wanted the company to pursue this listing, noting that it would create significant additional expense for the company and could require the company to raise additional funds. The general meeting was held on 26 April 2017, and although St Peter Port voted in favour of the resolution to continue with the listing, it was in a minority and the resolution was voted down. All work in connection with the proposed listing on the TSXV will therefore cease and the company remain private for the foreseeable future.



Although revenues at UAG remain lower than budgeted since the implementation of the new business model, we believe that the company's valuation is largely underpinned by its land holdings (which are valued every year by UAG's external valuers) together with its ownership of its trading, logistics and rice operations. For the purposes of valuing its position in UAG, St Peter Port has taken UAG's calculation of its own net asset value (incorporating, amongst other things, the land valuation referred to above) and then applied a discount to this to reflect the illiquidity of the shareholding.



Global Atomic



Global Atomic ('GA') has a concession over a uranium deposit in Niger. Analysis to date indicates that the deposit is very high grade, however GA has faced considerable cash constraints over the last few years, as the massive fall off in the price of uranium has dented investor appetite for these types of project. This year has seen a brief rally in uranium prices (albeit this has largely faded) and management are in the process of conducting a reverse takeover with a listed company in Canada. They are hopeful of raising additional capital once this has been completed, in order to take the mine to the next stage of development. This is another project that will likely only return value to shareholders who are patient.



Red Flat Nickel



St Peter Port is the indirect owner of 80 per cent. of the issued share capital of Red Flat Nickel Corporation ('RFNC'), a Las Vegas company which owns 86 claims on top of Red Flat Mountain ('Gold Beach') and some 137 claims on the McGrew Summit ('Cleopatra'). Both the Gold Beach and Cleopatra claims lie on federal land, which is administered by the United States Forest Service (a part of the United States Federal Department of Agriculture).



In the last days of the Obama administration, the Bureau of Land Management announced on 12 January 2017 that the Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management had signed a public land order for a 20 year term withdrawing certain lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service (including all the land on which RFNC owns its claims) from entry under the US mining laws.



Notwithstanding the new, more mining friendly Trump administration, this is a major set-back. Whilst we are advised that the order could be challenged on legal grounds, we do not believe that it is in the Company's interests to commit to significant further expenditure at this stage of its life cycle but we continue to explore possibilities to extract value from the holding. St Peter Port's interest in RFNC was substantially written down in 2015 and now reflects the Board's view of the mining claims RFNC owns.



iQur



iQur continues its search for funding to allow it to progress to Phase 1 clinical trials. Funding for life sciences companies at such an early stage remains elusive. iQur generates income from a diagnostic tool kit which the company's CEO, Professor William Rosenberg, helped create and commercialise. In addition, it has strong grant backing and has minimised its overhead. We are assisting iQur with its fundraising efforts. The company reported to us in April that its most recent vaccine tests in mice were good although they still fell short of proving iQur's thesis in one respect. Nevertheless, the scientific executive and non-executive within the company feel that there are significant grounds to doubt the limited negative aspects of these tests and have recommended that they be repeated.



Mincore



Mincore is in the process of trying to sell itself to a number of large local companies. St Peter Port holds this interest at a nominal value but should a sale be concluded may realise some value from this shareholding.



Reductions in Holding Value



Seven Energy



Seven Energy ('SE') is an integrated gas company operating in south east Nigeria, with upstream oil and gas interests in the region. We reported at the half year that the low price of oil, the continued closure of a vital oil terminal (due to security issues) and the devaluation of the local currency (Naira) were putting pressure on the company's liquidity. SE has subsequently tried (but failed) to raise further limited funds from existing shareholders and has also reported that although it continues to deliver gas to power stations, it is not being paid in a timely manner for these gas deliveries. Although SE has managed to negotiate various interim 'interest holidays' in respect of its loan obligations, SE announced on 10 April 2017 that it was speaking to its creditors regarding a significant capital reorganisation. Although the outcome of this proposed capital reorganisation is unclear at this stage, the board of St Peter Port has decided that it would be prudent in the circumstances to write down the value of the Company's holding in SE to zero.



Kerogen Shale



Having recently met the new management of Kerogen Shale (previously Jordan Energy and Mining Limited) St Peter Port has written down the value of this holding to zero. St Peter Port's view is that the most likely funder of this kind of a project is the World Bank, and our understanding is that the World Bank is not currently supportive of shale oil projects on environmental grounds. In the absence of this type of funding being available, we are not persuaded that management will be able to secure the capital investment required (the equity for a US$2 billion project). We will continue to monitor progress.



Union Minerals



St Peter Port has also written down to zero its holding in Union Minerals ('UM'). UM owns claims in relation to various mineral deposits in Uruguay. However, UM has now lost nearly all of its staff and our belief is that even if it does secure funding to develop a mine at a future date, this will be on enormously dilutive terms and St Peter Port will not be in a position to participate.



Mlog and Nusantara



The Company has also written down the value of its holdings in Mlog (formerly Manabi) and Nusantara. The former started life as an iron-ore mine development but, following the catastrophic fall in the price of iron-ore, sought to develop a port. However, in 2015, it effectively sold itself (by way of a business combination) to a company whose primary business was the chartering of offshore support vessels operating in the oil and gas industry. As part of this business combination, Manabi distributed part of its residual cash to its shareholders. St Peter Port has held its position in Mlog at the valuation at which the sale was completed, but has now discounted this by 75 per cent. to reflect general uncertainty notwithstanding recent investor communications that the charter business is gaining traction. Nusantara is an Indonesian coal and infrastructure developer, and St Peter Port has reduced the holding value of this position to reflect the increasing difficulty of coal projects to attract investor appetite.



Celadon



Celadon owns two coal projects in Inner Mongolia. Although management are committed to delivering a return to shareholders through the sale of these assets, this is proving extremely difficult. Management have guided shareholders as to what return they might expect, and St Peter Port has discounted this considerably.



Contributions to Changes in the Valuation of the Portfolio



During the year, currency movements (principally the weakening of sterling as against the US$) have had a positive effect on the value of the portfolio. They have contributed 7.64p to the NAV per share over the full year (as to a 5.47p increase during the first half and as to a 2.17p increase in the second half).



Activity and Prospects



Over the last few years, St Peter Port has significantly reduced the holding value of many of its investments. The portfolio's value is now made up of a core of four large investments which account for the significant majority of the portfolio's value. In addition, the Company has smaller investments in uranium, coal, copper and a biotech company which, it believes, may still have upside from current valuation levels. The Company continues to seek to realise its investments but acknowledges that timing will be key; each investment is at a pivotal stage and any attempt to sell down a position before the relevant pivot (in most cases a fund raise) will likely prejudice the price attainable. In order to protect the remaining value in its portfolio, the Company will therefore invite shareholders to consider extending the life of the Company on a rolling annual basis.



Graham Shore Jonathan Paisner For and on behalf of St Peter Port For and on behalf of LMN Capital Investment Management Limited Limited, Advisor to St Peter Port Investment Manager Investment Management Limited



St Peter Port Capital Limited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 March 2017



As at 31/03/2017 As at 31/03/2016



£'000 £'000



Assets



Current Assets



Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 17,482 20,638



Loans and other receivables 111 301



Cash and cash equivalents 1,488 3,215



---------------------------------- Total assets 19,081 24,154 ----------------------------------



Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (100) (86)



---------------------------------- Total liabilities (100) (86) ----------------------------------



---------------------------------- Net assets 18,981 24,068 ----------------------------------



Equity



Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company



Share capital - -



Share premium - -



Special reserve 66,361 66,361



Revenue reserve (47,380) (42,293)



---------------------------------- Total Equity 18,981 24,068 ----------------------------------



Net asset value per Ordinary Share (pence per share) 29.56 37.48



The accompanying notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements. St Peter Port Capital Limited



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 March 2017



Year ended 31/03/2017 Year ended 31/03/2016



£'000 £'000



Income



Net losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (4,076) (12,313)



Gains/(losses) on foreign exchange 6 (1)



Interest income 4 15



Other income 1 -



-------------------------------------------- Net investment loss (4,065) (12,299)



Administrative expenses (1,022) (1,422)



-------------------------------------------- Net loss from operations (5,087) (13,721)



-------------------------------------------- Loss for the year attributable to shareholders of the Company (5,087) (13,721) --------------------------------------------



Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share (pence) (7.92) (21.37)



The accompanying notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements. St Peter Port Capital Limited



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 March 2017



Special reserve Revenue reserve Total



£'000 £'000 £'000



Opening balance as at 1 April 2016 66,361 (28,572) 37,389



Loss for the year - (13,721) (13,721)



----------------------------------------- Balance as at 31 March 2016 66,361 (42,293) 24,068



Loss for the year - (5,087) (5,087)



----------------------------------------- Balance as at 31 March 2017 66,361 (47,380) 18,981 -----------------------------------------



The accompanying notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements. St Peter Port Capital Limited



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Year Ended 31 March 2017



Year ended 31/03/2017 Year ended 31/03/2016



£'000 £'000



Cash flows from operating activities



Interest and investment income received 6 10



Operating expenses paid (1,047) (1,456)



-------------------------------------------- Net cash utilised in operating activities (1,041) (1,446) --------------------------------------------



Cash flows from investing activities



Sale of investments 218 309



Purchase of investments (1,003) -



-------------------------------------------- Cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (785) 309 --------------------------------------------



Cash flows from financing activities



(Loans to)/repayments from subsidiaries (12) (26)



Purchase of own shares 105 -



-------------------------------------------- Cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 93 (26) --------------------------------------------



Cash outflow for the year (1,733) (1,163)



Exchange losses during the year 6 (1)



Opening cash and cash equivalents 3,215 4,379



-------------------------------------------- Closing cash and cash equivalents 1,488 3,215 --------------------------------------------



The accompanying notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements. 1. General Information



St Peter Port Capital Limited is a Guernsey registered, closed ended investment company, admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. St Peter Port's investment strategy is primarily to invest in unquoted companies which are close to a liquidity event. The funds invested by St Peter Port will often provide the working capital to make such an event possible. The event could be an IPO, trade sale or repayment of a bridging loan (typically with warrants or other form of participation) from a fund-raising achieved by the investee at a higher price after the bridging event has occurred.



The universe for investment is principally companies across a broad range of sectors and geography expecting to achieve a liquidity event in the months after the Company's investment. However, in current conditions, it may also include companies which are already publicly quoted but where the equity value has been heavily eroded by the current market malaise. The initial focus has been on companies targeting UK, US and Commonwealth stock markets, but companies looking to float on other exchanges will also be considered.



The company's website is www.stpeterportcapital.gg.



2. Financial Information



The report on the full financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 has been signed and the financial information presented in this results announcement is an extract of these audited accounts. Whilst the financial information included in this final results announcement has been computed in accordance with IFRS, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.



3. Earnings Per Share



The calculation of basic (loss)/earnings per share is based on the net loss from continuing operations for the year of £5,087,000 (2016: £13,721,000 net loss) and on 64,221,500 (2015: 64,221,500) shares being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. There is no difference between basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share.



4. Net Asset Value per Share



As at 31/03/2017 As at 31/03/2016



£'000 £'000



Net asset value 18,981 24,068



Ordinary shares in issue 64,222 64,222



Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (pence per share) 29.56 37.48



The Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share is based on the Net Asset Value at the end of the reporting period and on 64,221,500 (2015: 64,221,500) Ordinary Shares being the shares in issue at the year end.



5. Taxation



The Company is exempt from taxation under the terms of the Income Tax (Exempt Bodies) (Guernsey) Ordinance 1989 and is liable to an annual fee of £1,200. Subsidiaries are subject to tax in their respective jurisdictions.



6. Pre-IPO investments



At the end of the reporting period, the Company held 12 pre-IPO investments totalling £16,540,000. This excludes all pre-IPO investments which have been written off. Of this, £16,492,000 was classified as financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss and £48,000 within Loans and receivables. The remaining financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss of £990,000 comprise a short-term tradeable sterling denominated listed Floating Rate Note issued by a major European bank (ABN Amro) and with an interest rate reset every three months to reflect changes in 3 month sterling Libor.



7. Subsequent Events



The directors propose that a dividend of 0.75p per ordinary share of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') be paid in respect of the year to 31 March 2017. The dividend will be paid on 13 June 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register as at 19 May 2017 (the 'Record Date'). The corresponding ex-dividend date will be 18 May 2017.



The Directors are intending to issue a circular alongside the published annual report and audited financial statements, including a notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company ('the AGM') scheduled for 15 June 2017. The Shareholders will be asked to vote in relation to continuing the life of the Company on a one year rolling mandate or commencement of an orderly winding-up. If the Shareholders vote in favour of an orderly winding-up, the Company will be placed into a liquidation process which is expected to take up to twenty-four months to conclude.



There were no other significant events subsequent to the year end.



8. 2017 Report and Accounts



Copies of the 2017 accounts will be posted to shareholders in due course. Copies of this announcement (and the 2017 accounts in due course) are available from the Company at PO Box 119, Martello Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3HB or alternatively on the Company's website at: www.stpeterportcapital.gg.



[1] Cumulative unrealised and realised gain (loss) since acquisition.



