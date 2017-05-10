African Utilities to Lead Country-specific Sessions at the 19th Africa Energy Forum 2017 in Denmark

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

African utilities will have a strong representation at the Africa Energy Forum in Denmark this June as CEOs from Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Mozambique, Ghana, SAPP, WAPP, APUA, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Tunisia take the lead in targeted country sessions exploring the unique environments for energy investment and capacity building across the continent.

12 African Ministers of Energy & Infrastructure and the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation will also meet participants at the Forum which arrives in Copenhagen from 7-9 June to discuss energy incentives and projects with the world's most prolific investors and international partners.

The Ministers and government officials will address the conference audience for the first time when they open the conference and exhibition on the evening of 6th June, which delegates will attend following a networking city cruise of Copenhagen - the city which boasts being the most energy efficient in the world, drawing on a multitude of technologies and partners.

Development Finance Institutions from the Nordic region and many from across the world have also confirmed their support for the Forum, demonstrating a united focus on Africa as a destination for long-term project investment over the coming years.

As the Development Finance Institution of Sweden, Swedfund's Gunilla Nilsson, Senior Investment Manager, commented on their support for the Forum: "Access to sustainable energy is one of the key drivers for development. That is why Swedfund is committed to continue contributing to the expansion of clean energy in our countries of operation."

Mark Davis, Vice President of Clean Energy at Norfund commented; "Considerable investments are needed to meet the rising demand for electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa and in other developing countries. Norfund contributes by investing in electricity generation where the need for capital is large."

Helena Teppana, Associate Director of Finnfund commented, "Energy is playing a major role in the development of African countries. Both on-grid and off-grid solutions can create great opportunities and impacts in all levels of society - ranging from climate change mitigation to individual families gaining access to energy in their everyday lives. As an impact investor we strongly believe that investing in sustainable energy is both a good financial investment and a cornerstone for development."

Simon Gosling, Managing Director of EnergyNet, the company behind the Africa Energy Forum, summed up the support to date; "The global outpouring of commitment, willingness and cooperation to invest in Africa's electricity sector has been magnified by the Forum being hosted in Copenhagen and the Nordic region. It highlights the fact that Africa remains the world's number one opportunity for investors, the world's priority for international corporations looking at their bottom lines over the next 20+ years and the world's most important partner for increasing global security. The fact that so many of the decision makers from across Africa will be with us next month further highlights their commitment to make these partnerships work."

https://youtu.be/Y1Mu3zljgm0

About EnergyNet

EnergyNet arranges investment forums, investment meetings and conferences focusing on the energy and industrial sectors in emerging markets, including both conventional and sustainable energy. For more information please visit http://www.energynet.co.uk

Contact: Amy Offord - Marketing Manager

Event dates: 7-9 June 2017 (Government Opening on 6th June)

Event location: Bella Center, Copenhagen, Denmark

Organisers: EnergyNet, part of Clarion Events Ltd

Email: AEF@energynet.co.uk

Tel: +44(0)20-7384-8068

Visit: http://www.africa-energy-forum.com