

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 2.7 percent climb in March. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 2.3 percent.



Food prices grew 1.9 percent annually in April and costs for services increased by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent in April, in line with expectations, after remaining flat in the previous month.



