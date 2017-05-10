StoryStream Powers Millennial 20/20 in London

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

StoryStream , the digital content management experts, have completed another successful partnership with Millennial 20/20 Summits at their London 2017 event.

London Millennial 20/20 saw brands, retailers, corporates, service providers, investors and start-ups gather to discuss the impact of technology, digital and the rise of the internet of beings in regards to millennials and future consumer generations. With the event focusing on digital, innovation and the revolutionary, StoryStream were chosen to power the event's real-time social story, broadcasting the activities of the summit as they unfolded.

Using the StoryStream Content Acceleration Platform' to monitor the official event hashtag, M2020, Millennial 20/20 were able to source all discussions, comments, images and videos related to the event easily and quickly and keep it in one easy to access content library alongside their own branded content.

From there, they were then able to push attention-grabbing content out via the StoryStream LiveScreen' to a multitude of digital displays all around the venue. The LiveScreen' display showcased the very best User Generated Content and Millennial 20/20's own branded content (Brand Generated Content or BGC) side by side, encouraging attendees to contribute further to the positive conversations happening.

To include those not in attendance, a StoryStream SocialHub' was integrated into the Millennial 20/20 website, providing followers with continuous real-time news and action.

"StoryStream's live user generated content screens at our events and online social streams on our website massively enhance our summits. The level of curation is phenomenal and it helps connect all the different things going on at our events. It's also a way for our global community to experience what's happening and what's being discussed without having to be in the room. Our event wouldn't be the same without it." said Rupa Ganatra, Founding Partner, Millennial 20/20.

"Our relationship with Millennial 20/20 summits as their official content partner strengthens every year as both their audience numbers and thought-provoking, refreshing discussions grow" said Shawn Cabral, Head of Marketing, StoryStream. "These events are all about opening up conversations, exchanging knowledge and sharing experiences about how to connect with the millennial generation. Exhibiting the right UGC and BGC based around the event encourages these to happen, making sure that attendees have plenty of ideas to take away."

By the end of the summit, Millennial 20/20 London had created an extensive library of content highlighting the very best moments of the two days which were then collated into an attention grabbing post-event email. The project amplified the natural buzz of the event and made sure the positive reviews and experiences around it were also shared outside the Old Truman Brewery venue.

"I really liked the digital displays around the venue. There was a lot going on so they served as a great live-reminder of where and when to be." Shane Bellamy,Head of Digital Media & Communications Europe, Pepsico.

On the first day of the summit, StoryStream's CTO Neil Witten joined Tracy Woods, Head of Brand Marketing at carwow in a panel hosted by Tom Huxtable, Head of Business Development for StoryStream, to examine how automotive marketers can use UGC and digital technologies to talk to millennials. The video of the panel discussion can be watched here.

