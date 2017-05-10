

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Policymakers of Sweden's central bank assessed that any hike in repo rate should be postponed a little longer, the minutes of the meeting showed Wednesday.



At the monetary policy meeting on April 26, the executive board of Riksbank said it is too early to change the direction of monetary policy at present.



At the meeting, the board decided to continue purchasing government bonds during the second half of 2017, both nominal and real bonds, each corresponding to SEK 7.5 billion.



Three members entered reservations against the decision to extend purchases. Their reason for entering reservations was that current monetary policy is sufficiently expansionary and further stimulation would not provide strong support to the upturn in inflation.



All the board members considered that it was appropriate to hold the repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent and that the repo rate needed to be kept at its current low level one quarter longer than in the forecast in February, the minutes said.



