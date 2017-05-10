

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 229.5 million in March from EUR 185.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the deficit was EUR 151.8 million.



Exports rose 13.2 percent year-over-year in Mach and imports surged by 15.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports expanded by 15.3 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively in March.



