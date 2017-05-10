Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.michaelkors.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 7, 2017. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 3097032. A replay of the web cast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products through his Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens labels, including accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, men's and women's ready-to-wear and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated, either directly or through licensing partners, in some of the most prestigious cities in the world, including New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, London, Milan, Paris, Munich, Istanbul, Dubai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

