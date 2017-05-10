LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 --KASEYA CONNECT --Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced that The 20 has chosen Kaseya BMS to become its new professional services automation (PSA) solution. The partnership comes as Kaseya launches the latest version of BMS with enhanced multi-tenancy capabilities and advanced features that led The 20 to make the switch from ConnectWise®. BMS, part of the Kaseya IT Complete Unified MSP Growth Platform, supports all the back-end operational needs of MSPs, and is priced at one-third the cost of competing industry offerings.

"The new features and functionality contained in BMS made it a no brainer to switch," said Tim Conkle, CEO, The 20. "Not only are we able to better serve our customers, but our overall experience with BMS and Kaseya is superior. Our investment in the product is producing huge returns by both saving us money and allowing us to create a new revenue-generating service offering around the product itself. On top of that, we are confident that Kaseya and BMS will continue to evolve and grow to meet our future business needs."

BMS rectifies the mistakes of first-generation PSA solutions, such as ConnectWise, by delivering a cloud-based solution that is fast and easy to deploy, and intuitive to use. PSA tools should enable MSPs to capture and analyse information that helps make their business more efficient and profitable. The latest release of BMS takes this commitment a step further by now allowing MSPs and MSP groups to create a new service offering around their PSA solution that drives both revenue and customer retention.

New to the latest version of BMS are powerful trust relationships. Leveraging BMS' secure multi-tenant infrastructure, large MSPs and MSP groups, like The 20, can effectively manage parent-child relationships between PSA instances. Today, the solution empowers The 20 with holistic visibility and secure information sharing across all customer instances, allowing for the efficient oversight and distribution of best practices. Additionally, Kaseya's PSA Migrator solution, now with BMS Express -- a feature that specifically migrates ConnectWise customers, allows organisations to quickly and easily migrate client accounts and contacts from any competing solution to BMS in a matter of days.

"After toiling for years with the inefficiencies of first-generation PSA solutions, MSPs are vocal that BMS is exactly the revenue-generating solution they have been clamouring for. With the addition of The 20 to our customer roster, it's clear that we've hit the mark as far as what this community desires in a PSA," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "Our PSA Migrator solution with BMS Express makes it so easy to migrate data and seamlessly transition to BMS from ConnectWise or any other PSA solution. It really becomes a no brainer to make the switch. As a result, we are seeing historic adoption numbers for BMS and our overall IT Complete Platform."

New capabilities in the latest version of BMS include:

Multi-Tenant Trust Relationships and Business Templates: Users have the ability to securely define trust relationships between MSP entities, and efficiently deploy and manage best practice business policies across multiple MSP entities.

Aggregated Service Desk: "Parent" MSPs can offer service desk as a service to multiple "child" MSP entities. Via a secure trust relationship, service desk technicians at the parent level can securely view and work tickets for each child MSP.

REST API Updates Simplifying Third-Party Integrations: A comprehensive new REST API facilitates a plethora of third-party integrations, including best-in-class MSP solutions such as Customer Thermometer client surveys, BrightGauge business intelligence and dashboards, IT Glue IT documentation, and QuoteWerks quote and proposal.

Integration with Live Connect: One-click access to Live Connect remote control in VSA enables MSPs to remotely troubleshoot and manage endpoints regardless of their location.





The all-inclusive pricing of $25 per seat, per month, for BMS is at least 66 per cent lower than competing solutions. The solution delivers everything an MSP needs to run their business, but without all of the obsolete feature baggage and technology limitations of legacy PSA systems.

As part of this announcement, current ConnectWise, AutoTask® and Tigerpaw® customers can take advantage of a one-year free competitive offer to switch to BMS. Learn more here: http://www.kaseya.com/forms/bms-competitive-offer.

About The 20

The 20 (www.the20.com) is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionising the IT industry with its standardised all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilising their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations centre. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a guaranteed sales model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for Managed Service Providers and small to midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide, and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.

Media Contact

Alex Sweeney

The Whiteoaks Consultancy

Phone +44 1252 727 313

Email: alexs@whiteoaks.co.uk



