CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Wepow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, today announced the launch of its new logo and website, www.wepow.com. The rebranding and website redesign reflect the ongoing evolution of the company and its brand, which has helped organizations use video interviewing to engage and hire the best talent since 2011.

"Our mission is and always has been to make the recruitment process simpler, more personal and more productive -- for employers and candidates alike. This is our promise to our customers and remains our ultimate focus," said Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of Wepow. "Our new logo maintains the essence of the previous logo while further recognizing the importance of the relationship between our customers and the internal team that serves them."

The redesigned Wepow logo combines two stylized checkmarks to create a memorable "W" that represents who Wepow is, as well as demonstrates the company's commitment to continued communication, collaboration and engagement with its clients. The iconic logo is a nod to the team's collaborative efforts, which result in improvements and expansions to Wepow's easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing platform. The platform continues to deliver the solution for hundreds of organizations looking to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and increase hiring effectiveness.

Wepow took special care in designing the new logo to be a visual expression of the company's friendliness, uniqueness and diversity. While the logo's elements are equal in height -- illustrating Wepow's commitment to bias-free hiring practices -- its modified shape demonstrates the company's ability to be flexible and adaptive to change. The circle surrounding the newly created "W" represents the collaboration between the two core communities -- internal and external -- to which Wepow remains committed as it evolves and grows.

With the redesign of www.wepow.com, the company has delivered a streamlined website that reflects the new corporate brand and allows companies to quickly and easily find detailed information about the many benefits of the Wepow platform. Using clear navigation buttons and creative icons, the updated site showcases how Wepow helps organizations identify talent faster while reducing recruitment costs and improving decision making among hiring teams. The new Wepow logo and website demonstrate the company's future while not losing sight of its past.

Udom added, "I'm excited to unveil our new brand to our team, our clients and our prospective customers because it so clearly corresponds to our core strengths and our commitment to developing collaborative communities of candidates and employers. We look forward to continuing to improve and grow the solutions we offer so that our clients can more easily find the talent they need to succeed."

To experience the new Wepow brand and website, visit www.wepow.com.

About Wepow

Wepow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on Wepow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.