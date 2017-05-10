NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 --



WCN, a leading pioneer of innovative recruitment technology with College Recruiter and Stinson Leonard Street

Will host a seminar and networking event, "Eye-Opening Tactics for Better Diversity Recruiting," designed for recruiting leaders.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. CDT

Stinson Leonard Street

150 South Fifth Street, 16th Floor

Minneapolis, Minn.

Despite the benefits, diversity hiring continues to challenge and elude organizations. During "Eye-Opening Tactics for Better Diversity Recruiting," Jeanette Maister, managing director - Americas for WCN will join Anna Peters, content manager for College Recruiter plus Jennifer Ives, partner and Ann Jenrette-Thomas, chief diversity and inclusion officer for Stinson Leonard Street to offer best practice guidance on reinvigorating diversity hiring efforts. From this interactive seminar, attendees will learn more about the value of recruiting and hiring diverse applicants and how diversity helps organizations make better decisions to increase productivity and profits. In addition, the event will explore leveraging big data and candidate engagement as part of diversity hiring strategy and complying with non-discrimination laws to reduce legal risk. Talent acquisition professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in overcoming diversity recruiting challenges and helping their organizations better engage with diverse candidates are encouraged to attend this interactive seminar and networking event.

