DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™ an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol), products derived from Hemp, is announcing that it is renewing its giveaway of a free Trial-Pack of six (6) CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps to the general public.

Company to give away 500 Trial-Packs per day

This free Trial-Pack will consist of six (6) 25mg CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps, derived from Hemp, and packed with up to 200% more important plant Terpenes for added benefit, along with instructions and additional information about the company and its products.

This free offer will be limited to the first 500 people who request it daily and this offer will continue on a daily basis. The Company may increase the number of free Trial-Packs offered daily and will announce this if an increase is made.

Everyone is eligible to receive a free trial size of six (6) CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps by simply clicking on the link or visiting www.HLTFreeOffers.com

This giveaway will continue on a daily basis so for those who are not in the first 500 the Company recommends they check back after midnight eastern the following day to see if they are eligible.

CEO James Ballas said, "Our last Trial-Pack giveaway in April was overwhelmingly positive but was so successful it crashed our site and many people did not have the chance to take advantage. But, by capping this giveaway to the first 500 requests per day we can manage the growth and those who get through will get their free Trial-Pack. This is a great way to get the word out about our products and let people experience them too."

COO Luke Dreyer added, "After the site crashed last month the Company advanced the previous plan to move the HempLifeToday site to a larger server which was completed and announced on April 13th. Since then we have up to 500% more capacity with up to ten times faster speed, so we can now handle the volume of this offer as it grows and we encourage everyone to spread the word."

The Company filled over 5,000 orders for its previous giveaway in April within the first 72 hours, and expects to easily be able to reach its limit of 500 per day under this ongoing daily campaign. The Company believes this new campaign will be a strong addition to its marketing platforms and add up to 15,000 customers to its data base monthly.

The Company reserves this offer to one free Trial-Pack per person and two per household, but otherwise encourages everyone to share this giveaway with as many others as possible.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people who have learned that Hemp and Hemp related products can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol) could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. hempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™.

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include its popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Honey, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

