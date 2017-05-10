BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTC PINK: SSFT), a leader in Archiving and eDiscovery solutions and professional services, announced that it has closed its first sale of SonaVault Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software Solution through the distribution partnership with Ingram Micro.

"From its first sale through Ingram Micro, Sonasoft has reached a milestone", said Romi Randhawa, Sonasoft's Board of Director Member who is responsible for marketing and sales strategy. "Ingram Micro is the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products and services. With Ingram Micro's distribution reach, Sonasoft now will be able to penetrate markets and increase our install base to a new level. Our customers always praised SonaVault's enterprise-class features and well-designed processes. However, our email archiving and eDiscovery solution was like the best-kept secret on the market. Now that our distribution agreement with Ingram Micro has commenced, we anticipate that SonaVault Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software Solution will get the recognition and market share that it warrants."

"Every successful business journey begins with a single sale", said Mike Khanna, Director of Sales. "Ingram Micro offers the largest selection of hardware and software products and services for business-to-business needs. We have the confidence that our partnership with Ingram Micro will allow us to expand our distribution of SonaVault Email Archiving and eDiscovery Solutions. Regulatory compliance laws now require that all emails must be kept. As the volume of email increases, there also is a growing demand to manage this email with a solution that is well-designed and quickly can produce the needed email for an eDiscovery. SonaVault fulfills these demands with a proven product that offers true value that someone would expect in an enterprise solution. We look forward to furthering our success with our partners at Ingram Micro."

Learn more about Sonasoft's Ingram Micro partnership to distribute SonaVault Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software solutions and to become a reseller of SonaVault:

http://www.sonasoft.com/company/ingram-micro-reseller-program/

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include email archiving and eDiscovery solutions in the cloud. The company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

