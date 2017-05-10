MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Omni Health, Inc., (OTC PINK: OMHE), a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering, announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and appointment of Dr. Arkady Uryash MD, PhD. as its inaugural member.

The Scientific Advisory Board will serve as a vital strategic network of scientific, medical and clinical experts to Omni Health as the company prepares to bring, acquire and develop innovative products into its pipeline.

"The formation of this Scientific Advisory Board demonstrates our commitment to robust science and thoughtful product development strategies," says Omni Health CEO Andrey Soloviev. He went on to say, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Uryash MD, PhD. as an inaugural member and will be expanding this Board with an elite group of industry, academic, and government experts to provide a valued combination of scientific guidance and business acumen encompassing biotech and pharmaceuticals. I look forward to working closely with this Board as each member brings a unique set of skills and experience to help shape a successful future for Omni Health."

Dr. Arkady Uryash, MD, PhD.

Dr. Uryash is the Director of Biomedical Research for the internship program of Mount Sinai Medical Center and Associate Professor of Cardiology and Vascular Biology for Mount Sinai Center in Miami. As an experienced Director of Research and Development, Dr. Uryash is knowledgeable in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation, research and development, and clinical trials. Dr. Uryash has previously served as CEO of a biotech company and is experienced in the management of biotech company operations, interdisciplinary team recruitment, and intellectual property. He has published numerous articles in peer-review journals and is a recipient of several academic awards and honors.

"The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board serves as a clear endorsement, bringing merit to the scientific, medical and commercial potential of our vision to take Omni Health to the next level, which we believe could be transformative for medicine and for the company," concluded Andrey Soloviev.

About Omni Health Inc.

Omni Health, Inc., (OTC PINK: OMHE) is a 40 year old vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering with a robust pipeline of new products and breakthrough innovation.

