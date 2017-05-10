Research and Markets - Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems Market 2017-2021: Key Players are Evoqua Water Technologies, GE Water & Process Technologies, OSMO Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation & The Dow Chemical Company

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global reverse osmosis (Ro) systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reverse osmosis (Ro) systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

RO is a technology that uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts or organic molecules from water. The water is pushed under pressure through the membrane, which allows the passage of water molecules but prevents the dissolved salts and bacteria from passing through.



One trend in the market is improvement in membrane technology. Membrane technologies play a vital role in water and energy sustainability. Some membrane technologies, such as wastewater treatment by membrane reactors and desalination by RO, are already being applied in industries on a large scale.



According to the report, one driver in the market is advances in technologies. RO has become an important demineralization technique worldwide. Since the development of the first commercially viable RO membranes during the 1950s, improvements in performance and durability have resulted in membranes, which are more efficient and less costly to operate. For instance, low-energy RO membranes have succeeded in delivering high-quality permeate and high productivity with low-pressure requirements. This advance has allowed RO membranes to operate on low-temperature feed water sources that otherwise would require prohibitively high operating pressure.



Key vendors



Evoqua Water Technologies

GE Water & Process Technologies

OSMO Membrane Systems

Pall Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors



Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes

Graver Technologies

King Filtration Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Lenntech

MICRODYN-NADIR

Novasep

PARKER HANNIFIN

Pentair

Porex Filtration

Sartorius

Sepratech Liquid Solutions

Veolia Water Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wd2tth/global_reverse

