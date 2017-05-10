Insitu Announces INEXA' Solutions for Commercial Operations

BINGEN, Washington, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Insitu today announced INEXA Solutions, a comprehensive suite of remote sensing products and information delivery services that are provided to customers to collaboratively resolve business challenges by leveraging Insitu and The Boeing Company's ecosystem of capabilities, from seabed to space.

Insitu's INEXA Solutions' approach begins with customer collaboration in determining business pain points and needs. Robust solutions then are tailored from the suite of remote sensing products and services - including unmanned air vehicles, sensors, analytics, data integration, command and control software, and flight and training services. Prior to implementation, the solutions are simulated, performed, and tested through pilot programs; ensuring that return on investment is validated.

With more than 970,000 unmanned aerial vehicle flight hours experience, the INEXA Solutions suite of products and services consistently perform reliably and safely.

Insitu's global team of professional remote pilots, trainers, software developers, and regulatory experts have unparalleled expertise in converting precision data and aerial imagery into meaningful information. This information is delivered when and where customers need it, enabling decision-making superiority - and ultimately - resulting in cost savings, productivity gains, and enhanced safety for large-area enterprises.

"We're privileged to leverage Insitu's more than 20 years of unmanned aviation and information delivery experience with The Boeing Company's systems integration expertise and product portfolio," said Vince Vidal, director of commercial solutions for Insitu. "Our flexible, comprehensive, and versatile solutions mitigate difficult large-area enterprise issues - and our initial applications have demonstrated significant value to open-pit mining and onshore, upstream Liquid Natural Gas operators."

To learn more about INEXA Solutions please visit www.insitu.com.

About Insitu

Insitu is an industry-leading provider of information for superior decision making. With offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the company creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and understanding sensor data. We proudly serve the diverse needs of our global customers in the defense, government, and commercial industries. To date, our systems have accumulated more than 972,795 flight hours and 120,416 sorties. Insitu is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

Visit us at www.insitu.com. Follow us on Vimeo, LinkedIn and Twitter.