Linda S. Huber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in London. Ms. Huber's presentation will begin at approximately 9:50 a.m. BST and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody's Investor Relations website, http://ir.moodys.com.

Additionally, today Moody's posted an updated management presentation for investors on its website, http://ir.moodys.com. This presentation reflects the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and is provided pursuant to Regulation FD. Senior management may use this updated presentation during meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 10,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 36 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

