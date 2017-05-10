Digital Guardian, a next generation data protection platform purpose built to stop data theft, today announced the appointment of information security and business veteran Jan van Vliet as EMEA Vice President and General Manager. Based in the Netherlands, van Vliet will be responsible for leading Digital Guardian's business development strategy throughout the EMEA region.

Prior to joining Digital Guardian, van Vliet held the role of VP of EMEA, Emerging Markets, at Intel Security (formally McAfee). He was responsible for strategy, business development, sales and operations across 85 countries. Van Vliet joined McAfee with the acquisition of SafeBoot B.V. in 2007, where he led operations in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics and Benelux. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, 15 of which were spent working in information security.

"We are very pleased to have Jan on board to expand our business in the EMEA region," said Ken Levine, president and chief executive officer, Digital Guardian. "He brings a deep understanding of the data security trends and technologies which are impacting the key EMEA market and has direct experience in several countries across the region. Jan's wealth of sales and business development experience makes him a very valuable addition to the Digital Guardian team."

"I am excited to join Digital Guardian at a time of significant opportunity in the data protection market. The current need to protect sensitive data from all threat types has created an exceptional opportunity for Digital Guardian and our channel partners," said Jan van Vliet, EMEA Vice President and General Manager. "My goal is to drive continued momentum by expanding our world-class sales team, strengthening relationships with current customers and partners and bringing our market-leading data protection platform to new customers in the region."

Digital Guardian has operated in the EMEA region for more than ten years, with a regional office on Leadenhall Street, in London's Financial District, and sales presence in France, Germany and Benelux. In June 2015, the company announced a major partnership with Atos and Ignition Technology Partners began recommending Digital Guardian as its preferred data protection provider through its channel partner network in early 2016. The company has numerous European customers ranging from banks to insurers to large-scale manufacturers.

About Digital Guardian

Digital Guardian is a next generation data protection platform designed to stop data theft. The Digital Guardian platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, mobile devices and cloud applications to make it easier to see and stop all threats to sensitive data. For more than 10 years, it has enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with an on premise deployment or an outsourced managed security program (MSP). Digital Guardian's unique data awareness and transformative endpoint visibility, combined with behavioral threat detection and response, enables you to protect data without slowing the pace of your business.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005643/en/

Contacts:

For Digital Guardian

Hannah Finch

hfinch@touchdownpr.com

+44 (0) 1252 717040