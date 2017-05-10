Bringing Subsea Cable Connectivity to the Heart of Switzerland

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM), today announced a partnership with Safe Host, a leading data center colocation provider in Switzerland. Safe Host's customers now have direct access from its data centers in Switzerland to fast-growing digital markets across the Emerging Markets corridor through GCX's global network infrastructure.

"The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization," said Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International.

"Our partnership with Safe Host enables Swiss Enterprises to tap business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over our Global Network as well as leading Cloud providers via GCX CLOUD X platform."

This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider. Enterprises in Switzerland now have access to many of these telecommunications hubs across the globe, from the developed markets in the U.S. and Europe to the key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China.

"Today, data center facilities are becoming increasingly critical in not only hosting Cloud environments, but also providing the necessary access and connectivity into those platforms," said Gérard Sikias, CEO of Safe Host. "Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reachinto our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."

The GCX Global Network is distinguished by its unmatched geographic coverage and ability to provide both subsea and terrestrial connectivity to major telecommunications hubs, fully supported by two redundant global network operation centers. The network connects many of these telecommunications hubs across the globe, from the developed markets in the U.S. and Europe to the key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China.

About Safe Host

Safe Host is a leading data centre colocation company in Switzerland delivering scalable and secure data centre services through its data centre facilities in the country. With the ability to scale up to 56MW across three Swiss facilities, the company provides the flexibility required by todays' IT loads. Safe Host's data centres are ISO 9001, ISO 27001 certified, fed from renewable power sources and conform to regulatory standards required by all major industry verticals. The company owns, runs and operates data centres in Geneva, Gland (Vaud) and Avenches (near Bern) and has been the preferred data centre provider for multinationals and United Nations agencies.

About Global Cloud Xchange

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX),a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route kms which, seamlessly integrated with Reliance Communications' 200,000 route kms of domestic optic fiber backbone, provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform. With connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, GCX delivers Managed Services to more than 160 countries and offer extensive VPLS-enabled Ethernet network capabilities globally. GCX is equipped to support businesses through the deployment of next generation Enterprise solutions across its Cloud Delivery Networks.

