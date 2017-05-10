Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-10 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltic First North Bonds will be migrated from INET to Genium INET with first day of trading in Genium INET May 15th, 2017.



Baltic First North Bonds in Genium will be traded in clean price instead of monetary price as it was in INET.



The following Baltic First North instruments will be migrated from INET to Genium INET on May 15th:



Old orderbook name in INET New orderbook name in Genium INET ISIN code --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAYB070018A MAYB070018FA EE3300110691 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMLB045017A BMLB045017FA LT0000402778 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.