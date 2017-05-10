NOKIA: Nuage Networks SD-WAN solutions selected to transform business service offerings of Telefónica

With next generation SD-WAN services from Telefonica, worldwide enterprise customers will benefit from greater business agility, rapid service deployment and lower operational overheads

Nuage Networks gains a valuable go-to-market partner to reach global enterprises for its Virtualized Network Services

Customized development by Telefonica on top of the Nuage Networks platform includes a self-service portal for on-demand VPN services and network customization

10 May 2017

Mountain View, California - Nuage Networks, the Nokia venture focused on software-defined networking (SDN) solutions, announced today a partnership with Telefonica Group that will deliver automated end-to-end services leveraging next-generation cloud technology to several thousand global enterprise customers.

Specifically, Telefonica selected Nuage Networks as its provider for next-generation Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services based on Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS). SD-WAN services are becoming a strategic area of differentiation for large telecommunications and service providers looking to augment existing MPLS VPN and hybrid WAN offerings to enterprises with cloud-ready capabilities.

A key part of Telefonica Group's Telco cloud vision is to offer enterprises the ability to easily order, customize and configure value-added services through a self-service portal for on-demand delivery. Organizations worldwide gain a single platform for simplified networking of their branch offices, and for the seamless connection to public cloud services or any value-added service offered by Telefonica from their datacenters. Thanks to Nuage Networks' VNS technology, Telefonica can leverage its ultra-broadband global network and quality of service to make it easily consumable by enterprises in a cloud-friendly manner.

With Telefonica, the Nuage Networks technology and value proposition is reaching a large enterprise market across multiple regions.

The new SD-WAN service from Telefonica is expected to be available in second half of 2017 in Spain, and will be followed by Telefonica Business Services (International) and other subsidiaries. Telefonica is integrating the Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution with new full-stack approach across the Group and will develop a superb customized self portal for user-driven service customization and fulfillment, which will accelerate deployment and bring individual sites online while reducing operational overhead at the customer site.

Javier Gavilán, Technology Director at Telefonica Global CTO, said: "To meet rapidly emerging business requirements for agility and on-demand deployments, we firmly moved to build our business connectivity services around a new Telco cloud-based architecture. Nuage Networks provided us with a highly scalable SD-WAN architecture that could support all our services across all our regions without disruption. We are confident our customers will be pleased with these new cloud-based services."

Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said: "The IT, communications and service demands of today's enterprises are much higher than just a few years ago. Companies require new cloud technologies to support them while simplifying traditional service models. We worked closely with Telefonica to ensure the Nuage Networks' VNS solution addresses their new SD-WAN service requirements around the globe. Enterprise customers who need more flexibility and agility to adapt to rapidly changing business needs can get it through a trusted provider like Telefonica."

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/), read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks (https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks).

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

