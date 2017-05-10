Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä introduces new hybrid and energy storage solutions

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 10 May 2017 at 2 pm EET

The technology group Wärtsilä today announced new hybrid power plants, engines+storage and energy storage solutions to power markets globally. These new and innovative solutions provide Wärtsilä's existing and future customers added value by utilizing energy storage technology together with traditional engine based power generation. Wärtsilä also announced it would be offering stand-alone energy storage solutions.

In April 2016, Wärtsilä announced its entry into the solar PV business by introducing solar PV power plants and engines+solar PV hybrid power plants. Today, Wärtsilä hybrid solutions are further extended with energy storage technology. The energy storage market is being created as we speak and gaining momentum. Today, large markets exist for stand-alone energy storage, for example in the USA, United Kingdom and central Europe. Hybrid solutions including energy storage are increasingly becoming financially attractive, for example in areas where fuel prices are high and the penetration of renewable power sources is significant.

By providing hybrid power plants, engines+storage Wärtsilä also introduces energy management system (EMS) to optimize the usage of hybrid power plants. In July 2016, Wärtsilä announced its co-operation with Greensmith, a leading provider of EMS software. Greensmith's GEMS platform is the most widely-deployed energy storage software solution enabling the most-advanced and proven energy storage systems in the world. With GEMS, hybrid power plants run in an optimal way at all times ensuring ideal utilization of both the engines and the energy storage solution.

"We are very excited to introduce these new solutions to our customers. Adding energy storage technology to our existing engine based power plants enables our customers to have instant power while saving fuel, maintenance costs and reducing emissions. With a world-class EMS software platform we solidify our systems integration capabilities" says Javier Cavada, President of Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

These new solutions provide customer value in many ways, including:

Optimized spinning reserve - availability for spinning reserve markets even when the engine plant is off-line

Fuel savings by utilizing energy storage and optimizing operation of engines in a hybrid power plant

O&M optimization and savings

Regulation compliance

Reduced emissions

"With these new solutions, Wärtsilä does not only enter the energy storage market but also becomes a systems integrator as we are able to optimize the usage of our hybrid power plants with EMS software" says Risto Paldanius, Director, Energy Storage at Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

This Q&A document (http://www.wartsila.com/docs/default-source/power-plants-documents/hybrids-and-storage/w%C3%A4rtsil%C3%A4-energy-solutions-hybrids-and-storage-q-a.pdf'sfvrsn=2) further describes Wärtsilä's intentions and focus areas with these new solutions.

The new solutions are described in our website:

http://www.wartsila.com/energy/solutions/hybrid-power-plants (http://www.wartsila.com/energy/solutions/hybrid-power-plants)

http://www.wartsila.com/energy/solutions/energy-storage (http://www.wartsila.com/energy/solutions/energy-storage)

Link to images (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/?w=9tjxQnB)

For further information please contact:

Risto Paldanius

Director, Energy Storage

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel. +358 40 5013669

risto.paldanius@wartsila.com (mailto:risto.paldanius@wartsila.com)

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global systems integrator offering a broad range of environmentally sound solutions. Its offering includes ultra-flexible internal combustion engine based power plants and utility-scale solar PV power plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. The flexible and efficient Wärtsilä solutions provide customers with superior value and enable a transition to a more sustainable and modern energy system. As of 2017, Wärtsilä has 63 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.

www.smartpowergeneration.com (http://www.smartpowergeneration.com)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





