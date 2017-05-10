Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 10
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £194.95m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £194.95m
|Cash Position of £20.99m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,226.96p
|8,754,298
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2223.13p
|Income share price
|2014.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(9.56)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 30/04/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.34
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|13.04
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.16
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.93
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.70
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|6.20
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|5.30
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|3.87
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.60
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.50
|11
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.36
|12
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.01
|13
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|1.94
|14
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|1.36
|15
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.14
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.08
|17
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.00
|18
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.86
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.86
|20
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.68
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.62
|22
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.57
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.39
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.32
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.17