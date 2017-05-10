sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.05.2017 | 13:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 10

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £194.95m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £194.95m
Cash Position of £20.99m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,226.96p8,754,298
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*2223.13p
Income share price2014.00p
Discount to NAV(9.56)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 30/04/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p16.34
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p13.04
3RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p11.16
4Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p10.93
5Vp Plc Ordinary 5p8.70
6Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p6.20
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p5.30
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p3.87
9Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.60
10Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p3.50
11Renold Plc Ordinary 5p3.36
12Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p3.01
13Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p1.94
14Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p1.36
15Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.14
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.08
17Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.00
18Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.86
18National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.86
20Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p0.68
21GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.62
22LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.57
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.39
24Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.32
25Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.17

© 2017 PR Newswire