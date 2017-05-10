

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 10.1 percent in the first quarter from 10.5 percent in the previous quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 12.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 523,900 in the March quarter from 543,200 in the fourth quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 640,200.



The unemployment rate for young people aged 15 to 24 was 25.1 percent, down from 27.7 percent in the preceding quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX