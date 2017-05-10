Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growth in Collaborations Between Global & Local Vendors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cosmetic dentistry market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is technological advancements. The use of 3D tooth printing, digital smile design, and 3D dental imaging is an upcoming trend in the global cosmetic dentistry market. The use of hybrid implants is another trend that is likely to gain popularity in many EMEA countries during the forecast period. Hybrid materials such as zirconium heads and titanium implants improve the appearance, strength, and functionality of dental implants. Research on techniques to produce nanotechnology-based implants is ongoing.



According to the report, one driver in market is awareness among consumers because of campaigns. The popularity of dental makeovers and the use of cosmetic dentistry products and services are driving the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. Awareness programs about oral care through advertisements and campaigns to educate end-users drive the growth of the market.

Key vendors



Danaher Corporation

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental Services

Q & M Dental Group



Other prominent vendors



Bicon

BioHorizons

Cortex Dental Implants

Denxy

Green DenTech

Remedent

Shofu Dental Corporation

Thommen Medical

ZEST Anchors



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by services



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7674l6/global_cosmetic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716