Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growth in Collaborations Between Global & Local Vendors - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global cosmetic dentistry market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is technological advancements. The use of 3D tooth printing, digital smile design, and 3D dental imaging is an upcoming trend in the global cosmetic dentistry market. The use of hybrid implants is another trend that is likely to gain popularity in many EMEA countries during the forecast period. Hybrid materials such as zirconium heads and titanium implants improve the appearance, strength, and functionality of dental implants. Research on techniques to produce nanotechnology-based implants is ongoing.
According to the report, one driver in market is awareness among consumers because of campaigns. The popularity of dental makeovers and the use of cosmetic dentistry products and services are driving the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. Awareness programs about oral care through advertisements and campaigns to educate end-users drive the growth of the market.
Key vendors
- Danaher Corporation
- Align Technology
- Dentsply Sirona
- 3M
- Zimmer Biomet
- Coast Dental Services
- Q & M Dental Group
Other prominent vendors
- Bicon
- BioHorizons
- Cortex Dental Implants
- Denxy
- Green DenTech
- Remedent
- Shofu Dental Corporation
- Thommen Medical
- ZEST Anchors
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by services
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7674l6/global_cosmetic
