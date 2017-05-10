sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.05.2017 | 13:16
(1 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growth in Collaborations Between Global & Local Vendors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cosmetic dentistry market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is technological advancements. The use of 3D tooth printing, digital smile design, and 3D dental imaging is an upcoming trend in the global cosmetic dentistry market. The use of hybrid implants is another trend that is likely to gain popularity in many EMEA countries during the forecast period. Hybrid materials such as zirconium heads and titanium implants improve the appearance, strength, and functionality of dental implants. Research on techniques to produce nanotechnology-based implants is ongoing.

According to the report, one driver in market is awareness among consumers because of campaigns. The popularity of dental makeovers and the use of cosmetic dentistry products and services are driving the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. Awareness programs about oral care through advertisements and campaigns to educate end-users drive the growth of the market.

Key vendors

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Align Technology
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • 3M
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Coast Dental Services
  • Q & M Dental Group

Other prominent vendors

  • Bicon
  • BioHorizons
  • Cortex Dental Implants
  • Denxy
  • Green DenTech
  • Remedent
  • Shofu Dental Corporation
  • Thommen Medical
  • ZEST Anchors

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by services

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7674l6/global_cosmetic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire