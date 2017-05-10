

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc.'s (BARC.L, BCS) chief executive officer Jes staley has apologised to shareholders for causing the whistleblowing scandal that has rocked the bank and embroiled it in an investigation by regulators.



'I made a mistake in becoming involved in an issue which I should have left to the business to deal with...I have apologised to the Board, and I would today like to apologise to you as well, for that error,' the Barclays chief told shareholders.



Barclays shareholders are to vote on whether to re-elect Jes Staley to the bank's board, amid controversy over his role in a whistleblowing affair.



some investors reportedly said they would not support his re-election at the firm's annual general meeting.



Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), an influential shareholder advisory group, has told investors to abstain in the vote, citing concerns over 'his personal involvement and accountability' in the controversy.



At the Annual General Meeting, the chairman of Barclays John McFarlane said that the company needs to complete the sale of remaining stake in Barclays Africa Group Lt.



The company expects the restructuring of the bank will largely be completed this year but further challenges remain. It also face an uncertain economic picture in the UK and the EU as a result of Brexit.



'my aim, as I stated last year, is to achieve a clean and prosperous 2018 and beyond. I remain very confident of this. Despite a few remaining dark patches, the light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter with each step,' John McFarlane said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX