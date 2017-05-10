

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production growth accelerated notably in March, the Czech Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 10.9 percent year-to-year, following February's 2.7 percent increase. The rate was also faster than the expected 8.9 percent.



Industrial output, on a working-day adjusted basis, climbed 4.4 percent in March. On a monthly basis, production declined by adjusted 0.4 percent.



The value of new orders climbed 15.1 percent in March from prior year. Non-domestic new orders surged 14.5 percent and domestic new orders advanced 16.2 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output advanced unadjusted 6.2 percent annually, reversing a 7 percent fall in February. Working-day adjusted output grew 2 percent in real terms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX