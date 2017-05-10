.ART General Availability Starts on 10th May

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today .ART, the art world's exclusive web domain, launched on 7th December 2016, goes into its General Availability (GA).

Following the registrations of renowned Early Adopters and a globally diverse set of brand owners, .ART witnessed an impressive rise of registrants during its 'Preferred Access' period, totaling about 2500 registrations. There are over 300 live sites on .ART, many of them being truly artistic creations.

Prominent institutions, individuals and brands from various fields including art, luxury, entertainment, hi-tech and the corporate world have joined .ART. Among them are TATE, Louvre, Centre Georges Pompidou, LACMA, MAXXI Museum, Sotheby's, Hauser & Wirth, Institute of Contemporary Arts, Marina Abramovic Institute, Fondation Beyeler, Beyoncé, Banksy, Shantell Martin, Artists Rights Society, teamLab, Fondation Cartier, Rolex, BMW, Apple, Google, Whatsapp, AXA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to name a few.

.ART currently offers two types of names. The first are personal identities - names of individuals or organisations, which are sold at standard price. The second type is the .ART inventory of 3.5M words and word combinations. They are priced individually by a big data mathematical algorithm that helps to more accurately predict what a user is willing to pay for a good domain name rather than what cyber squatters could be spending on it. .ART does not expect to sell the entire inventory; the intention is to appropriately value it.

75% of all registrations so far have been personal identities, most of which were sold at standard price. In GA that standard recommended price will start at $15. About 90% of the .ART inventory will be between $50 and $300.

"Most registrations have come from real people and institutions establishing their active presence on .ART. We know that parents are buying .ART names for their children, so they can develop their creative identities from an early age. Personal names will become even more available in GA. How we identify ourselves is a fundamental part of communications. .ART helps everyone creative to identify, express, be found and connect, all within an online ecosystem," says .ART founder, venture investor Ulvi Kasimov.

.ART is a new top-level domain created for the international art and culture community..ART was launched in December 2016 by Ulvi Kasimov, a venture investor whose company UKCI (UK Creative Ideas Limited) became an operator of .ART under an exclusive agreement with ICANN, the Internet regulating body.

.ART General Availability starts on 10th May 3pm BST.

