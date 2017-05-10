

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's foreign trade gap narrowed in March from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 235.3 million in March from EUR 254.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 235.3 million.



Exports surged 19.5 percent year-over-year in March and imports by 16.3 percent. The export growth was mainly driven by higher shipments of petroleum products, machinery & mechanical appliances and furniture.



During the first quarter of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 712.3 million versus EUR 433.7 million shortfall in the same period of 2016.



