Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2021 - Improved Functionality & Performance with No Manual Work - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.81% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing internet of things (IoT) in robotics. The latest feature in robotics is the internet of things that has made the communication easy with robots. Vacuum cleaner robots are Wi-Fi enabled and can be operated through mobile applications. With this feature, users can operate robots from anywhere and at any time.



According to the report, one driver in market is low maintenance cost. Vacuum cleaner robots have a compatible structure as per the need of consumers and require low maintenance cost. The cord-less structure gives these vacuum cleaners the flexibility to move around on the floor easily with the self-navigation features protecting them from any uncertainty that could otherwise damage the robots. These vacuum cleaner robots have the components that do not require regular maintenance and are also shock adjustable. At the point when contrasted with manual vacuums, vacuum cleaner robots require just an insignificant measure of support. These machines are commonly developed using high quality materials and are worked to serve for a considerable length of time to come. The lone employment would be to occasionally supplant the sack or empty the container and in addition keeping the floor clear of messiness and other possibly harming objects.

Key vendors



iRobot

Neato Robotics

Dyson

ILIFE

Samsung



Other prominent vendors



AirCraft Vacuums

Vileda

Hoover (Part of TTI Floor Care North America)

VORWERK

LG

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcvm9k/residential

