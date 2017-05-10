Flexible Insulation Market Worth 10.84 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Flexible Insulation Marketby Material (Fiberglass, Elastomer, Aerogel, Cross Linked Polyethylene), Insulation Type (Thermal, Acoustic, Electrical), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size was USD 7.77 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 10.84 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 102 market data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 215 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Flexible Insulation Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-insulation-market-98560629.html

Strict building codes in Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa are expected to drive the demand for flexible insulation. Also, the increased demand for flexible insulation from thermal, acoustic, and electrical insulation types are driving the flexible insulation market.

Fiberglass is thelargestmaterial segment for flexible insulation

Fiberglass, by material is estimated to account for the largest share in the global flexible insulation market in 2016, in terms of both, value and volume. This material segment is projected to drive the flexible insulation market from 2016 to 2021, due to the growing demand for green buildings and greenhouse gas emission reduction programs. Also, the demand for fiberglass insulation is rising from applications such as cavity wall insulation, thermal insulation for pipe work in HVAC industries, flexible air ducts, residential and commercial refrigerators & freezers, jet-engine ducting, aircraft components, and commercial construction.

Thermal insulations, by type are estimated to hold the largest share in the flexible insulation market in 2016

Thermal insulations, by type are estimated to have accounted for the largest share in the flexible insulation market, both, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. This is owing to the rising awareness about energy conservation. Also, the growth of building & construction, and HVAC industry in regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the demand for flexible insulations.

Europe is the biggest market for flexible insulations

The European region led the global Flexible Insulation Market in 2015. An increased concern over improving efficiency in buildings, and policies for insulation material requirements in Europe is expected to drive the demand for flexible insulation. High level of industrialization in Germany accompanied by the growing demand for residential, and commercial spaces in France is expected to drive the demand for flexible insulation.

The key market players profiled in the report are Saint-Gobain (France), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), BASF SE (Germany), Johns Manville Corporation (U.S.), Owens Corning (U.S.), Knauf Insulation Inc. (U.S.) , Continental AG (Germany), Kingspan Group Plc. (Republic of Ireland), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Superlon Holdings BHD (Malaysia), L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. (Italy), Fletcher Building Ltd. (New Zealand), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Thermaxx Jackets, LLC (U.S.), Beijing New Buildings Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Pacor Inc. (U.S.), Thermaflex International Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Nichias Corporation (Japan), ALP Group (India), ALTANA AG (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Aspen Aerogels Inc. (U.S.), Trocellen GmbH (Germany), Aeroflex AG (Switzerland), and Sekisui Pilon Pty Ltd. (Australia).

