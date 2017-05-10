

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's decision to terminate FBI Director James Comey as well as higher unemployment data declaration by ECB might have an impact on Wednesday's opening trading. The market might react to the Import and Export data and Inflation data for the month to be released today.



Initial trends of the U.S. future Index suggest that Wall Street may open widely lower. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly in the red.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 50 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 3 points. U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with Nasdaq reaching new record high. The Nasdaq rose 17.93 points or 0.3 percent to 6,120.59, but the Dow dipped 36.50 points or 0.2 percent to 20,975.78 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.46 points or 0.1 percent to 2,396.92.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week the composite index was down 0.1 percent, while purchase index grew 4.00 percent. The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economist are looking for import and export prices consensus of 0.1 percent.



The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey results for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the inflation expectations were 1.9 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's petroleum status report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories in the prior week recorded a deficit of 0.9 million barrels, while gasoline inventories improved by 0.2 million barrels.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will be the Keynote Speaker at a joint meeting of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber and Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce in South Burlington, VT at 12.30 am ET.



10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a fireside chat about trust and ethical challenges in the financial industry at the Minnesota Business Ethics Awards, in Minneapolis, MN at 1.20 pm ET.



The U.S. Treasury Budget for April will be presented at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the Treasury Budget was a deficit of $1.76.2 billion.



In the corporate segment, ING Group NV (ING) reported 9.1 percent decline in first quarter results to 1.143 billion euros from 1.257 billion euros a year ago. Net result per share declined to 0.29 euro from 0.32 euro last year.



Casio Computer Co., Ltd. reported that its full-year profit attributable to owners of parent fell 41 percent year-over to 18.41 billion yen from 31.19 billion yen, and earnings per share dropped to 71.28 yen from 117.50 yen last year. Annual net sales declined by 8.8 percent to 321.2 billion yen from last year's 352.2 billion yen.



Bechtle AG reported that its earnings after taxes for the first quarter rose more than 15 percent to 23 million euros from 19 million euros. Earnings per share grew over 15 percent to 1.05 euro from 0.91 euro last year. Earnings before taxes or EBT increased 16.9 percent to 31.5 million euro, with EBT margin amounting to 3.9 percent for the first quarter.



The revenue climbed 13.9 percent to 803.1 million euros. The double-digit growth in both domestic and overseas business contributed to the revenue growth.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday. Bucking the trend, China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 27.74 points or 0.90 percent to 3,052.78 after inflation data painted a mixed picture of the economy.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 126.39 points or 0.51 percent at 25,015.42.



Japanese shares posted modest gains to close at a 17-month high. The benchmark Nikkei average rose 57.09 points or 0.29 percent to 19,900.09 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.22 percent at 1,585.19.



Australian shares ended higher as an uptick in oil, metals and gold prices lifted commodity-related stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 35.50 points or 0.61 percent to 5,875.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 36.60 points or 0.62 percent higher at 5,911.10.



European share are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 4.55 points or 0.04 percent, while DAX of Germany is down 5.16 points or 0.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 19.10 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 52.27 points or 0.57 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries such as Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently down 0.20 percent.



