TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Renaud Adams, P. Eng will stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders to be held on June 21st, 2017.

Mr. Adams currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Richmont Mines Inc. ("Richmont") and has over 20 years of experience as an executive and as an operator in the mining industry. Prior to Richmont, Mr. Adams served as the Chief Operating Officer at Primero Mining Corp. from 2011 to 2014. Previously, Mr. Adams served as Senior Vice President, Operations Americas at IAMGOLD Corporation and has held various senior positions at other international resource companies. One key experience that will benefit Ascendant was Mr. Adams' role as General Manager of the El Mochito mine and Vice President of American Pacific Honduras SA de CV, the El Mochito mine's holding company ("AMPAC") for parent Breakwater Resources Ltd. from 2005 through 2007. AMPAC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining and Mineral Processing from Laval University.

Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant commented: "We are delighted to nominate Renaud Adams for election to the Board. Renaud's extensive operational knowledge including that of the El Mochito operation, and experience as a corporate director of a TSX-listed issuer will prove invaluable to Ascendant as the Company executes on its future growth plans."

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I am very pleased to welcome the nomination of Renaud Adams to Ascendant's Board of Directors. Renaud has a deep knowledge of the mining sector, and the combination of his operating background and strong business acumen will provide a valuable contribution."

Further details of the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will be included in a package to be mailed to shareholders on or about May 30, 2017.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Ascendant as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Ascendant to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the uncertainty of election of Renaud Adams to the Company's Board of Directors: production statistics; ore grades; tonnes milled; recovery rates; operating costs; the timing and amount of estimated future production; capital expenditures; the impact of general business and economic conditions; the ability of the Company to increase production; the arrival of new equipment; problems inherent to the marketability of base and precious metals; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of base and precious metals, fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects Ascendant; stock market volatility; competition; and such other factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, including unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many such factors are beyond Ascendant's ability to control or predict.

Although Ascendant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and future events could differ materially from those reliant on forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information given in this press release is qualified by these cautionary statements and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. Ascendant disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

