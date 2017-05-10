

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its traffic for the month of April 2017, measured in Revenue seat-kilometers, rose 25.2% to 22.59 billion from a year ago.



Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, was up 15.8% to 27.44 billion.



The airlines of the Lufthansa Group transported some 11.16 million passengers in April, more than 25.1% in the same period last year.



Passenger load-factor for the month was up 6.2 percentage points year-over-year to 82.3%.



The currency adjusted pricing environment was negative in April, due to the fact that Easter with its higher share of private travel occurred in March last year.



Cargo capacity increased 3.8% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 6.0% in revenue ton-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding improvement, rising 1.4 percentage points in the month.



