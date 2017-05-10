

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit declined in March from a year ago, as imports grew slower than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 821 million in March from EUR 1.06 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 790 million.



In nominal terms, exports surged 23.9 percent year-over-year in March and imports by 14.6 percent.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, both exports and imports climbed by 21.1 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively.



